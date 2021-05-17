Old North Carolina Capitol building reopens to public

The old state Capitol building in downtown Raleigh is reopening to the public after being closed for 15 months during the pandemic.

Starting Monday visitors can enter the 1840 Greek Revival-style building for self-guided tours on weekdays during normal business hours. There won't be guided tours for now, but docents will make presentations twice daily outside. A gift shop also will be open.

The Capitol once housed offices of the governor, the Supreme Court and the House and Senate chambers.

The General Assembly and the Supreme Court have their own buildings now. Many of the governor’s offices remain inside, as well as a statue of George Washington and the old House and Senate chambers.

The Department of Natural and Cultural Resources announced the reopening before Gov. Roy Cooper repealed last Friday nearly all of the statewide mask-wearing mandates. The Capitol will provide protective barriers at information desks and hand sanitizer stations.