Kids 12 and up eligible for COVID-19 vaccine in Alabama

Children ages 12 and older are now eligible to get the coronavirus vaccine in Alabama, the governor announced Thursday as she stressed that widespread vaccinations are the key to ending the pandemic.

Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine has been used for months in people 16 and older, and earlier this week the Food and Drug Administration cleared its use for those as young as age 12. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave final approval Wednesday.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey urged parents to consult with their child's pediatrician if they have questions.

“The vaccine is our ticket back to normal, and I continue to feel optimistic and hopeful in the positive direction we are moving in as a state," Ivey said.

State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said the vaccine will be available at private providers and other sites which have Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine available.

“We encourage the vaccination of adolescents ages 12 and older to get the protection offered by the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine,” Harris said in a statement.

Visit vaccines.gov to search Alabama vaccine providers by vaccine brand offered.