Missouri to drop extra federal pandemic unemployment aid

Gov. Mike Parson on Tuesday announced the state is cutting off all federal pandemic unemployment benefits in an attempt to push people back to work.

Parson said those federal benefits will end for Missourians June 12.

The Republican governor said he hopes cutting those benefits will drive people back to work and address a labor shortage in the state.

“The solution to close this gap is not the excessive spending of taxpayer dollars by the federal government, but rather getting people back to work and to a sense of normalcy for themselves and their families,” he said in a statement.

Missouri is the latest of several states — Arkansas, Mississippi, Montana and South Carolina — ending the $300 federal benefit that is on top of state benefits.