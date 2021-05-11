Missouri lawmakers pass statewide prescription drug database

Missouri is closer than it's ever been to joining every other state in the nation in creating a statewide prescription drug database after the House on Tuesday sent the legislation to Gov. Mike Parson's desk.

The House voted 91-64 in favor of the measure, which has been touted by supporters as a tool for doctors to catch possible opioid addiction. Parson has said he supports a statewide prescription database.

All other states have adopted a prescription drug monitoring program, which is a database that provides physicians and pharmacists with a patients’ prescription history so they can intervene with medical help for those who could be struggling with addiction.

The bill's Tuesday passage comes after years and years of failed attempts to implement such a program statewide in Missouri.

A faction of skeptical Republicans have been the primary dissenters, arguing that such databases could be hacked and threaten patients’ privacy.

The Missouri plan would only collect data on medications that are considered controlled substances, such as opioid painkillers and some anti-anxiety drugs. The data could not be provided to law enforcement and only could be used for medical treatment.