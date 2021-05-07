News

5,000 COVID-19 victims; Kelly orders flags at half-staff

The Associated Press

TOPEKA, Kan.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly on Friday directed that flags be lowered to half-staff across the state to recognize that more than 5,000 Kansans have now lost their lives to COVID-19.

The order extends until sundown on Sunday. As of midday Friday, the coronavirus had been blamed for 5,016 deaths in Kansas.

Kelly, in a news release, says the best way to honor the memories of victims “is by getting vaccinated” and practicing health protocols to protect against the spread of the virus.

