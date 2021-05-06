Illinois further eases coronavirus restrictions as cases dip

Illinois will further ease coronavirus pandemic restrictions next week including increasing capacity limits at museums, events and gyms, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Thursday.

As COVID-19 cases continue to fall, Pritzker said Illinois will open the final stage of restrictions on May 14 with the “bridge” phase. If things continue to improve, the state could see a full reopening as soon as June 11, state officials said.

Under the change capacity at museums, theaters, gyms, offices and stores will be increased to 60% from 50% currently.

“The light that we can see at the end of the tunnel is getting brighter and brighter as more people get vaccinated,” Pritzker told reporters at a news conference.

More than 9.7 million vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Thursday reported 1,778 new COVID-19 cases, which is the the lowest in several weeks. Overall, Illinois has reported more than 13 million cases and 22,136 deaths.

Chicago officials have already announced plans to bring back the Chicago Auto Show in July and restart cultural events with safety precaution in place.