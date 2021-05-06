Western Washington University to require COVID-19 vaccines

Western Washington University in Bellingham will require students, staff and faculty to be vaccinated against COVID-19 when in-person classes start again this fall.

University President Sabah Randhawa made the announcement Wednesday, The Bellingham Herald reported.

Randhawa said the decision was endorsed by the school’s board of trustees at a special meeting in the belief that it will protect the health and safety of the community on- and off-campus and speed the return to more normal in-person operations.

Several public and private universities across the country and in Washington state have already said proof of COVID-19 vaccination would be required on campus, including Washington State University and the University of Washington.