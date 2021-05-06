News

Alabama lawmakers to resume debate on medical marijuana

The Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala.

The Alabama House of Representatives on Thursday will resume debate on medical marijuana legislation,

Lawmakers will take up the bill again after Republican opponents used a filibuster to delay a vote on Tuesday.

The bill would allow people with a qualifying medical condition to purchase marijuana after getting a recommendation from a doctor. More than a dozen conditions, including cancer, a terminal illness, depression, epilepsy, panic disorder and chronic pain would allow a person to qualify. The bill would allow marijuana in forms such as pills, skin patches and creams but not in smoking or vaping products.

Representatives debated the bill for nearly 10 hours Tuesday until lawmakers adjourned shortly before midnight without a vote.

Procedural votes indicate the bill has enough support to pass if lawmakers can get to a vote.

  Comments  

Business

Racist restrictions in old home deeds across Washington state will get expanded scrutiny

National

Crop rally seen powering on as buyers shrug off high prices

Business

Carnival removes all July sailings from website — except these

Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service