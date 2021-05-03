St. Louis, St. Louis County ease limits on restaurants

St. Louis and St. Louis County are lifting limits on the number of people allowed in restaurants, local officials announced Monday.

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page cited the drop in cases in the area and the increase in access to vaccinations, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

The decision ends St. Louis’ midnight business curfew. It also ends a half-capacity limit on county restaurants and a 25% capacity limit on banquet halls.

Events with up to 500 attendees no longer need government approval, but larger events still need permission from health officials.

Restaurants also still have to space out tables at least 6 feet apart, and masks are required indoors and outdoors if there isn’t enough space to social distance.