Beshear: open to easing virus rules before vaccination goal

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear signaled Monday that he will consider relaxing more coronavirus-related restrictions before the state reaches a key vaccination target.

Nearly 1.85 million Kentuckians have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine — slightly more than half the statewide population age 16 and older, the governor said. Several hundred thousand Kentuckians still need to be vaccinated before achieving the threshold set by Beshear.

Once 2.5 million of the state's residents receive at least their first shot, Beshear has pledged to lift capacity and physical distancing restrictions for nearly all businesses, venues and events catering to 1,000 or fewer patrons. Anyone 16 or older is eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky.

“We are open to relaxing certain restrictions before then and indeed we have,” the governor said. “We were able to relax travel guidance to those that are vaccinated. We were able already to increase indoor capacity to 60% for things like restaurants and retail. We were able to increase capacity for stadiums and arenas outside and indoor. We were able to relax our mask mandate.”

The Democratic governor urged Kentuckians to “work really hard” in coming weeks to raise vaccination rates to "where we need to go”

