No appointment needed for one-dose vaccine at Georgia sites

It's one shot and no appointment needed at Georgia's eight state-run mass vaccination sites.

Starting Monday, the sites are offering the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine and are no longer accepting appointments. Instead, people who haven't received a first dose are asked to drive up.

The sites are still accepting appointments for people who need a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Those appointments can be made at www.myvaccinegeorgia.com.

The sites are in Clarkesville, Columbus, Emerson, Hapeville, Macon, Sandersville, Savannah and Waycross. Most operate from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. five days a week, either Monday through Friday or Tuesday through Saturday.

The state-run mass vaccination sites are scheduled to close May 21 amid what state officials described as slackening demand for vaccination.

More than 6.4 million doses of vaccines have been given in Georgia, but the state ranks 44th in doses administered per capita to people 18 and older, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention