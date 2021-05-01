Jury awards Florida woman $48M for sickness caused by mold

A Florida jury has award a woman $48 million after a leaky roof led to contamination of her apartment by mold, which caused her debilitating illness.

It all started in 2015 when 56-year-old Lynette Jividen moved into an apartment complex. The roof already leaked and had evidence of mold. Jividen moved out just after Hurricane Irma.

Her lawyers, however, said the mold has continued to cause Jividen health problems. The South Florida SunSentinel reports that she has been diagnosed with chronic inflammatory response syndrome, which can affect all parts of the body.

The lawsuit she filed was against the building owner, the complex's management company, and a roofing company. All settled the case with the exception of the roofing company, which defaulted on the lawsuit.

Jividen's lawyers now must go after insurance companies to satisfy the judgment.