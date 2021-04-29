SC senators look at adding no-resuscitate rights for parents

A panel of South Carolina senators approved Thursday a bill giving parents the ability to request do-not-resuscitate orders for terminally ill children.

Under current state law, emergency responders are prohibited from honoring such requests for people under the age of 18, though parents can request the orders in healthcare settings such as hospitals.

The Senate Medical Affairs committee voted unanimously in favor of the bill, which allows parents and legal guardians of minors to request the do-not-resuscitate orders, as well as to revoke them.

Proponents of the bill say it will extend the right of parents to choose what medical care their terminally ill children should receive.

The legislation now heads to the Senate floor for consideration.