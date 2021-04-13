Missouri pauses J&J COVID-19 vaccine administration

Missouri announced Tuesday that it is “pausing" administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine after federal health officials began an investigation into potentially dangerous blood clots.

Dr. Randall Williams, director of the state's Department of Health and Senior Services, said in a news release that Missouri was taking the step out of “an abundance of caution."

The move came after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said they were investigating unusual clots in six women that occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination.

“We anticipate having more information shortly to make further decisions about overall vaccine distribution in light of this new development and will continue to update citizens who have been vaccinated with the J&J vaccine after the advisory committee meets at the federal level tomorrow,” Williams said.

The reports about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine appear similar to a rare, unusual type of clotting disorder that European authorities say is possibly linked to another COVID-19 vaccine not yet cleared in the U.S., from AstraZeneca.

More than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the U.S., the vast majority with no or mild side effects.