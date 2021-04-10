News

The Latest: PWHPA postpones Dream Gap Tour stop in St. Louis

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Kyle Crick delivers against the Chicago Cubs' Willson Contreras during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Thursday, April 8, 2021. A limited number of fans were admitted to the game due to COVID-19 protocol. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Kyle Crick delivers against the Chicago Cubs' Willson Contreras during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Thursday, April 8, 2021. A limited number of fans were admitted to the game due to COVID-19 protocol. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Gene J. Puskar AP

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association postponed its Dream Gap Tour stop in St. Louis this weekend after one of its teams was exposed to COVID-19.

The PWHPA did not provide details Saturday on which team was exposed or the number of players. The two-game stop was in partnership with the NHL's Blues, and was to be the association’s third event over the past six weeks.

The teams scheduled to compete are made up mostly of U.S. National team members and based in the PWHPA’s hubs of Minnesota and New Hampshire. Games were scheduled at a community rink on Saturday and at the Blues’ home on Sunday.

The PWHPA says the games will be rescheduled. ___

Chicago Cubs first base coach Craig Driver has tested positive for COVID-19.

Driver wasn't feeling well so he stayed in Chicago when the team traveled to Pittsburgh for the start of a six-game trip.

The club said Saturday that contact tracing determined no one in the traveling party was a close contact. It also said testing came back negative on the traveling party on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

The Cubs were to play the Pirates again on Saturday. Mike Napoli was the first base coach for Chicago's 4-2 win in the series opener Thursday.

