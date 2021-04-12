Former Chiefs coach Britt Reid charged with DWI in crash that injured 5-year-old girl

Two months after a vehicular crash left a 5-year-old girl with a traumatic brain injury, former Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid has been charged with driving while intoxicated, Jackson County prosecutors announced.

On Monday, prosecutors charged Reid, 35, with recklessly causing serious physical injury in the crash that happened Feb. 4. It is a Class D felony and if convicted Reid could be sentenced to up seven years in prison. Prosecutors allege that Reid had a blood alcohol content of .113 roughly two hours after the crash.

Reid was not in custody on Monday but had made plans to surrender. The prosecutor’s office requested a $100,000 bond and that Reid be placed on GPS and alcohol monitoring.

The crash happened when the former linebackers coach and son of head coach Andy Reid struck two cars on the side of an entrance ramp along Interstate 435, near the team’s practice facility.

He was driving over 83 mph two seconds before his vehicle slammed into the other vehicles, prosecutors said Monday.

Afterward the crash, Reid admitted to police that he had been drinking before the crash. A police officer noted that Reid’s eyes were “bloodshot and red,” according to court records.

The crash injured two young children, including 5-year-old Ariel Young, who suffered a traumatic brain injury. She was released from the hospital on April 2 and is being treated at her home. Ariel is unable to talk or walk and is being fed through a feeding tube. She suffered a parietal fracture, brain contusions and subdural hematoma, according to prosecutors.

“The hope is that being in a familiar setting will trigger parts of her brain that have not woken up yet,” the family’s attorney, Tom Porto said Monday. “Undoubtedly, her recovery process will continue for a long time, if not indefinitely. It’s heartbreaking and we are not sure what the future holds.”

Prosecutors announced on Friday that they had received the case file from Kansas City police earlier that week. Reid is charged with injuring only Ariel.

Reid told an initial responding officer that he had left work before entering southbound I-435 and “was looking over his left shoulder to evaluate traffic so he could merge,” according to the probable cause statement.

The Chiefs released a statement Monday on the case: “The Kansas City Chiefs organization remains steadfast in our concern for all who have been impacted by this tragic accident. Our prayers are focused on Ariel’s continued healing and recovery. The Chiefs are regularly in contact with the family’s designated representative during this challenging time.”

According to court records, Reid’s vehicle struck the Impala which he said he did not see because it did not have any lights activated. Reid said he continued south on the interstate and then rear ended the Chevy Traverse. He dialed 911 moments later, according to court documents.

Porto, had previously said they wanted prosecutors to consider, “the most serious charges and the most serious sentence that Britt could ever receive.”

He said on Monday that the criminal charges were, “absolutely appropriate under the circumstances. The prosecuting attorney and police department engaged in an extremely thorough investigation that ended with the appropriate charge.”

“I do not fault the time the investigation took at all. They reached the right conclusion,” Porto said.

Kansas City police reported the crash occurred when a white Dodge Ram Laramie being driven by Reid slammed into one vehicle and then another.

A police officer said in the application for the search warrant that he could smell “a moderate odor of alcoholic beverages emanating from his person.” Reid allegedly admitted to the officer he had “2-3 drinks.”

At the scene, the officer conducted a field sobriety test. Reid was taken to Research Medical Center after complaining of stomach pain. Once he arrived at the hospital, investigators collected four vials of blood to be tested for blood alcohol content and the presence of controlled substances.

Reid has a valid Kansas operator’s license and multiple prior DUI contacts, according to the warrant application.

The crash happened in the week leading up the Super Bowl. Reid did not accompany the team to Tampa, Florida where the Chiefs lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 31-9.

Reid suffered a groin injury in the crash that required emergency surgery.

The team placed Reid on administrative leave following the crash. The team allowed his contract to expire without renewal, effectively ending his employment with the organization. Earlier this month, the Chiefs hired Ken Flajole as its outside linebackers coach, replacing Reid.

Reid joined the coaching staff as a quality control coach in January 2013, when his father was hired as Kansas City’s head coach. Reid took over as an assistant linebackers coach in 2019.

In 2008, Britt Reid pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of a controlled substance in the Philadelphia area.