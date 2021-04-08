Sign-ups now open for Kentucky in-person unemployment help

Appointment sign-ups are now open for in-person unemployment insurance services at more than a dozen regional Kentucky Career Centers. While the centers will open April 15, more appointments will be available beginning April 19.

Claimants can schedule appointments online at kcc.ky.gov.

Kentucky Career Center locations stopped providing in-person assistance to unemployment insurance claimants in the fall of 2017.

Last year, Kentucky’s unemployment system was hit by massive numbers of claims brought on by coronavirus-related shutdowns. Gov. Andy Beshear said Wednesday that staffing cuts and an out-of-date system also made it harder for Kentuckians to receive jobless assistance.

“In addition to taking many new actions to help Kentuckians in need, we are now making good on our promise to begin putting unemployment specialists back into the local career center," Beshear said.