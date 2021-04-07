Chelsea beats Porto 2-0 in 1st leg of CL quarterfinals

Chelsea players celebrate after Chelsea's Mason Mount scored his side's opening goal during the Champions League, first leg, quarterfinal soccer match between FC Porto and Chelsea at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan stadium in Seville, Spain, Wednesday, Apr. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Angel Fernandez) AP

Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell scored a goal in each half as Chelsea defeated Porto 2-0 in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Mount scored after a nice turn past a defender at the edge of the area in the first half and Chilwell added the second following a blunder by Porto's Jesús Corona in the 85th minute.

Next week's second leg will also be played in Seville because of travel restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic. Porto was considered the home team at Sevilla’s Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium.

The winner will face either Real Madrid or Liverpool. Madrid beat Liverpool 3-1 at home in their first leg on Tuesday.