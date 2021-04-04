Cambridge win men’s and women’s Boat Race

Cambridge celebrate with the trophy after defeating Oxford to win the Varsity Boat Race on the Great Ouse river at Ely in Cambridgeshire, England, Sunday April 4, 2021. The traditional Boat Race competition between the boat crews of Oxford and Cambridge will be staged in Ely for the first time since 1944, where the remote Fenland location will help the organizers meet the challenges of staging the event without spectators due to COVID-19 restrictions. (Naomi Baker, Pool via AP) AP

Cambridge won both the men's and women's Boat Race against historic rival Oxford on Sunday in an annual contest that was held on a different course this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The races are usually held on the River Thames in London, but took place over a shorter 3-mile (4.8-kilometer) stretch of the Great Ouse in Cambridgeshire, for the first time since World War Two.

In the men's race, which was its 166th edition and had a female umpire for the first time in Sarah Winckless, Cambridge hit the front early and stayed there before crossing the line a length ahead.

It was Cambridge's fourth win in the last five races.

In the women's race, Cambridge won for a fourth straight time, finishing less than a length ahead.

The teams could only train fully for four weeks after receiving special dispensation to form an elite sport bio-bubble.