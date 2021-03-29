Auburn bass fishing team suspended for COVID violations

Auburn University has suspended the school’s bass fishing team over allegations that it repeatedly violated COVID-19 policies.

A memo to team members says the suspension is for the rest of this year, Al.com reported.

The team violated the travel and events policy in July 2020, February 2021 and March 2021, the document states.

During the suspension, no member of the team will be allowed to compete, recruit or represent the Auburn University Bass Fishing Team.

Auburn officials had no immediate comment.

“Please know that we are extremely disappointed in the actions of the club and we hope this will be an educational and learning opportunity for all,” read the memo, signed by Assistant Director for Campus Recreation Competitive Sports Keegan Ashbee.

Auburn’s team is one of the country’s top-ranked programs. Several former members have gone on to compete in professional bass fishing competitions.