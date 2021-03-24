Kentucky reports 24 new COVID-19 deaths, positive rate drops

Kentucky had 695 new cases of coronavirus reported Wednesday, along with 24 deaths, as the positivity rate continued to decline, Gov. Andy Beshear said.

A total of 5,863 people have died in Kentucky from the virus since the pandemic began.

The positivity rate dropped to 2.85%.

Everyone 50 and older became eligible this week to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Those 16 and older will be eligible by April 12, the state said.

“Every day, as more Kentuckians are vaccinated, we get closer to our goal of defeating COVID-19,” Beshear said. “We’re not just going to meet the president’s goal that every American adult will be able to sign up for vaccination appointments by May 1, we’re going to beat that goal by more than two weeks at least.”