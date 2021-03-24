Editorial Roundup: Kentucky

Recent editorials from Kentucky newspapers:

March 24

The Bowling Green Daily News on Western Kentucky University naming a building after former Mayor Charles Hardcastle:

Charles Hardcastle leads a life defined by service and philanthropy, and his legacy will be appropriately commemorated with the addition of his name to one of Western Kentucky University’s most notable facilities: the Kentucky Building.

Hardcastle – a longtime businessman with a record of community service, including stints as a Warren County magistrate and Bowling Green mayor – has been a regular donor to WKU for nearly 50 years, and a recent $1.5 million gift to the university preceded the board of regents’ vote to rename the building as the Charles Hardcastle Kentucky Building.

Additionally, WKU is creating the Charles Hardcastle Endowed Fund for Excellence, which will provide annual support for the Kentucky Building and support WKU programming, the Kentucky Museum, the Kentucky Library Research Collections, the Department of Library Special Collections and the Kentucky Folklife Program.

The southcentral Kentucky and WKU communities are fortunate to have no shortage of outstanding members, but we are hard pressed to think of anyone more deserving of such a prominent honor. Not only has Hardcastle been highly successful, he’s been generous with – and humble about – his prosperity.

“I’ve been very fortunate in my life, and I think you should help people if you’re fortunate,” Hardcastle said.

That’s good advice, and the fact that Hardcastle lives by this philosophy has been to the tremendous benefit of WKU and our entire region.

The addition of his name to the Kentucky Building not only honors his family’s many contributions, but it provides future generations with a consistent reminder of the highest level of citizenship, generosity and stewardship that keeps our community moving forward.

March 19

The News-Enterprise on an interactive highway safety class targeted toward young drivers:

As a mother of two young drivers and a public official with a history of emphasizing highway safety, County Attorney Jenny Oldham is taking a proactive step by joining an effort known as Alive at 25.

Offered by Kentucky Safe Driver, it is a four-hour interactive class which will be taught by dedicated professionals with a background in law enforcement.

“Law enforcement would much rather prevent an accident than be present at one,” said Oldham, who is married to a retired state trooper. “They have a unique perspective that impacts young drivers. I am particularly impressed that this program does not allow a young driver to sit passively at a screen but requires them to participate. You don’t pass if you don’t participate.”

Students will be challenged to understand the causes of crashes, the tragic consequences of poor decision-making and will cover topics ranging from distracted driving to road hazards.

One key focus is ensuring these young motorists realize drivers age 16-24 are more likely than anyone else to be injured or killed in a highway crash.

According to a 2020 study by ValuePenquin, Kentucky is a particularly dangerous place for novice drivers.

Through in-depth research and analysis on insurance findings, ValuePenquin reported a Ken­tucky teen is 140 percent more likely to die in a crash than the average U.S. teenager.

Oldham and her office will be working with local courts to offer the training for young drivers, ages 16-24, who have been charged with a traffic offense.

“Contrary to some popular beliefs, our court system is all about second chances,” Oldham said.

Referrals have started. A young driver with a prepayable ticket that does not require a court appearance can contact Oldham’s office at 270-765-6726 to inquire about taking the course with parental permission needed for drivers younger than 18. It has the secondary benefit of keeping the traffic offense off their record and therefore reducing insurance premiums.

It’s hard to count lives saved by crashes that never occur but the far-reaching impact of this program is well worth it.

March 18

The State Journal on advocacy groups and their creative rallying methods while having limited in-person access to state lawmakers during the pandemic:

With limited in-person access to state lawmakers and large rallies out of the picture due to the coronavirus pandemic, activists and lobbyists have had to get imaginative to attract elected officials’ attention to their causes during this year’s legislative session.

This week we saw two great examples of creativity in action at the Capitol.

Kentuckians for the Commonwealth — a grassroots organization that advocates for cleaner and safer forms of energy, tax reform, restoration of voting rights, social and economic justice, and environmental protection — hosted an event Tuesday called “With love, Kentucky.”

Originally scheduled around Valentine’s Day, participants made their opinions known through artistic yard signs and poems placed on the Capitol lawn Tuesday.

“It’s so important to lift all these topics up; it’s a big load of them, but maybe one will get through. The signs that people have made are either pro or con, to let the legislators know that we are here, we still have a voice,” said Frankfort resident Debra Graner, who is a member of the group. “Even if we can’t get in the building, we can make an impression.”

Hoping to appeal to state legislators’ sweet teeth, the Kentucky Infrastructure Coalition dished up rocky road ice cream with a message: “Stop serving us rocky roads, invest in Kentucky’s transportation.”

Composed of manufacturers, farmers, engineers, local leaders and more than 40,000 transportation workers, the Kentucky Infrastructure Coalition supports long-term, sustainable funding for all modes of transportation to maintain current infrastructure and future builds.

The group said the winter was hard on roads, creating potholes across the commonwealth, and it is advocating for lawmakers to increase the gas tax 10 cents per gallon. Currently, the state’s gas tax is 26 cents per gallon. Kentucky’s road construction fund receives 24.6 cents for each gallon pumped.

“We are not usually big on increased taxes, but in this case, we really feel like our roads are in bad shape and if we want to compete with other states in attracting investment in our economy, then we really need to increase that investment,” said John Cox, a coalition member.

Kudos to both of these two groups for showing that sometimes to get your point across you have to think outside of the box.

