N.C. 6-12 graders OK’d to return with less desk separation

Students have their temperatures checked as they arrive for the first day of in-person learning at Pine Forest High School in Fayetteville, N.C., on Monday, March 15, 2021. Students last went to school buildings for classes on March 13, 2020. (Andrew Craft /The Fayetteville Observer via AP) AP

North Carolina middle schools and high schools are now able to reopen under less stringent social-distancing requirements between students inside the classroom, state health officials announced Tuesday in an easing of pandemic restrictions.

Revised guidance for schools previously distinguished between elementary school children and older students, with more social distancing restrictions in place for pupils between 6th and 12th grades. But after an update last week from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the state Department of Health and Human Services is now recommending that desks for all K-12 students be spaced at least 3 feet (near 1 meter) apart in classrooms whenever possible.

The new guidance still gives districts the choice to have their middle and high schools operate with daily, in-person instruction under Plan B, which requires 6 feet (1.8 meters) of separation. Regardless of the plan they choose, these schools must mark 6 feet of spacing to remind students to stay apart in lines and whenever congregate, such as at lunch, recess, in break rooms, locker rooms and restrooms. They must also give parents the option of having their child learn remotely.

“Schools must create a process for students and/or their families, teachers, and staff to self-identify as high risk from COVID-19 and have a plan in place to address requests for alternative learning arrangements or work reassignments,” the guidance states.

Tuesday's update also could remedy lawmakers' concerns that charter schools had not been explicitly included in guidance put forward by the state earlier this month.

Rep. Jason Saine, a Lincoln County Republican, suggested in a committee hearing earlier Tuesday that forthcoming guidance could address his concerns, thus canceling the need to bring a bill to the House floor on Wednesday.

Separately, the full House on Tuesday unanimously approved an education bill that would allow the University of North Carolina system or its campuses to temporarily cut worker pay amid budget shortfalls fueled by the coronavirus pandemic.

House Bill 243, which now goes to the Senate, would cap the salary decreases to 20% annually or less than $45,000. Education officials could also offer employees unpaid leave until December 2022.

