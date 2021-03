Bologna fights back from 2 goals down to beat Crotone 3-2

Bologna's Jerdy Schouten, center, is celebrated by teammates after scoring his side's second goal during a Serie A soccer match between Crotone and Bolgona, in Crotone's Ezio Scida Stadium, southern Italy, Saturday, March 20, 2021. (Francesco Mazzitello/LaPresse via AP) AP

Bottom club Crotone let slip a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 at home to Bologna in Serie A on Saturday.

Substitute Andreas Skov Olsen scored the winner for Bologna six minutes from time. Crotone had looked set for a precious win after goals from Junior Messias and Nwankwo Simy put it 2-0 up at halftime. But midtable Bologna leveled with two goals in eight second-half minutes.

Crotone remained eight points from safety.

There is a relegation fight later as 18th-place Cagliari visits Spezia. The match between Serie A leader Inter Milan and Sassuolo was postponed because of coronavirus cases in the Nerazzurri camp.

Crotone took the lead in the 32nd minute as Messias’ free kick went past everyone and into the bottom corner.

Simy doubled Crotone’s lead eight minutes later when he drilled a penalty into the bottom right corner after Bologna defender Adama Soumaoro had bundled over Samuel Di Carmine as they tussled for a corner kick.

Bologna coach Siniša Mihajlović rang the changes at halftime, bringing on Skov Olsen and Jerdy Schouten, and the visitors upped the pressure.

Soumaoro made up for giving away the penalty by reducing the deficit in the 62nd and Schouten curled a long-range strike into the top right corner shortly after for the equalizer.

Bologna completed the extraordinary comeback late on when Alex Cordaz could only parry Rodrigo Palacio's strike and Skov Olsen slid in to slot home the rebound.

Emmanuel Rivière thought he had scored a stoppage-time equalizer for Crotone but it wad ruled out for offside.