How one Jackson woman helped neighbors amid a crisis

Betty Johnson, the pastor of a Jackson church, knows how important it is to reach out to people in time of need.

Right now, amid the Jackson water crisis that has left some residents without water for more than two weeks following a winter storm, neighbors in south Jackson are helping each other, delivering water.

Last year Johnson, in the northeast part of the city, was dealing with a different kind of water problem — too much of it.

The Pearl River flood of 2020 affected hundreds of Jackson families as the water rose to its third highest crest of 36.67 feet on Feb. 17.

Weeks later, the spotlight on floodwaters shifted to a new disaster — the coronavirus pandemic.

While the outside world wasn’t watching, neighbors helped neighbors get through tough times.

“The water came into my house on Feb. 13, 2020,” said Johnson. “My house was a total disaster inside.

“Everything had to be gutted out — the floors, everything. I was out of my house until the mid part of June. We didn’t receive any assistance. I couldn’t get anything. We were on our own like everybody else.”

GOING DOOR TO DOOR TO HELP OTHERS

Johnson, pastor of Planting Seeds Church of Deliverance, also saw what her neighbors were going through.

The church’s Planting Seeds Outreach Ministry offers a variety of services including a food pantry. So, Johnson went door to door letting people know they could find help there.

“I gave them a card where they could come to the agency,” Johnson said. “We gave out canned goods and meat. We gave out food boxes. We had food drives because a lot of people needed food. We pass out clothes when we have them. We try to give back to the community.”

Danny Harris’ Northeast Jackson home where he, his fiancee and four children live flooded, and they moved into a hotel while the home was repaired. He said the hotel was much more expensive than the rent he paid, and to complicate matters more, he lost his job due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was kind of rough,” Harris said. “I ain’t going to lie. We was in a hotel for about two months.”

Harris said with no government assistance and the pandemic occupying everyone’s attention, he felt forgotten.

“Once COVID hit they forgot about this flood over here,” Harris said. “A lot of people forgot about it. You can’t be mad because COVID was much worse, but we still had to go through it.”

Harris said some neighbors helped with food and water. Others made donations to help him replace the furniture he lost. He said his church also assisted while he was living in a hotel.

“There’s a lot of good people in this neighborhood that I didn’t even know,” Harris said.

DONATIONS, ASSISTANCE TO HOUSEHOLDS

Nicole Claiborne, executive director of the Mississippi Association of Community Action Agencies, also stepped in to coordinate assistance. The situation was presented to the Southeastern Association of Community Action Agencies and the cause was adopted for its annual Jimmy Samuel Day of Service. Donations were made from agencies in seven states to assist some of the affected families.

Claiborne said someone was needed to get applications to affected families, so she connected with Johnson.

“That was a win-win for me,” Claiborne said. “She was really the boots on the ground to identify families and connect me with them. She kind of made everything come full circle.”

Claiborne said SEACAA was able to provide financial assistance to 19 households, which included about 70 people.

“It felt so, so good,” Claiborne said. “There were gut-wrenching stories of what people had to endure. We just wanted to let them know they were not forgotten.”

Harris’ household was among those that received aid. Still unemployed, Harris said the money was needed, but it was also about someone recognizing the plight of the flood victims and remembering them.

“I was grateful for it,” Harris said. “I was happy they advocated for us.”