Government, higher ed workers next up for Illinois vaccines

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Friday that higher education staffers, government workers and the media will be eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine beginning next week.

In a news release, the governor said the latest groups can get their vaccines beginning Monday. On March 29, religious leaders, construction trade workers and food and beverage workers will be eligible for vaccines. Then, on April 12, vaccines will be open to any resident of Illinois 16 years and older.

“From the very beginning of our COVID-19 vaccine rollout, Illinois has ensured our most vulnerable residents receive first access to these life-saving doses, from our healthcare workers and long-term care residents and staff, to our 65 and over population and those living with pre-existing conditions, to frontline essential workers who are more exposed to COVID-19 at their workplaces...” Pritzker said. "With weekly shipments to Illinois surpassing one million doses in April, we are on track to save lives and bring this pandemic to an end.”

Also, on Friday the Illinois Department of Public Health announced the latest COVID-19 statistics, reporting another 2,380 confirmed and probable cases in the state and that the death toll had climbed by 12. With Friday's totals, Illinois has reported a total of 1,218,470 COVID-19 cases and 21,034 deaths since the pandemic began early last year.