Kentucky reports 963 new COVID-19 cases, 27 more deaths

Kentucky's governor urged people to keep following health guidance to combat COVID-19 as the state reported more than 900 new coronavirus cases and 27 more virus-related deaths Wednesday.

“While our new cases have decreased dramatically since their peak in the commonwealth, these numbers are still too high,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in a news release.

“We are close to the finish line but we can’t let up yet," he added. "Keep masking up, keep social distancing and get vaccinated when it’s your turn. Let’s see this through to the end of the fight.”

The state reported 963 new COVID-19 cases, lifting the number of total cases past 418,000 in Kentucky since the pandemic began. The state's death toll from the virus reached at least 5,056.

Kentucky's rate of positive cases declined to 3.73%, the governor said.

More than 400 virus patients are hospitalized in Kentucky, including 109 in intensive care units.