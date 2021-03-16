Lawmakers vote to cap out-of-pocket insulin costs for some

Kentucky lawmakers voted Tuesday to shield many diabetics from income-draining insulin prices by capping their out-of-pocket costs for the life-saving medication.

The bill won final passage after the Senate backed off proposed changes. The Senate voted 36-0 to send the legislation to Gov. Andy Beshear. The Democratic governor, who refers to health care as a human right, praised the GOP-led legislature's action.

“Capping the cost of insulin was the right thing to do to support every Kentuckian who has had to risk their own life or be afraid of permanently damaging their health just because they could not afford insulin,” the governor said in a statement.

The proposal originated in the House and won bipartisan support in a state plagued by high diabetes rates. The bill's lead sponsors are Republican Rep. Danny Bentley and Democratic Rep. Patti Minter, and its final passage culminated a multi-year attempt to limit insulin prices.

“This bill will save countless Kentucky lives once it becomes law,” Bentley said.

Lawmakers heard from Kentuckians who have dipped into their savings to help pay for their insulin or rationed the medication because of its cost.

Under the bill, out-of-pocket costs for some Kentuckians would be capped at $30 per prescription for a 30-day insulin supply. The cap would apply to state-regulated, comprehensive, private health insurance plans and the Kentucky employee health plan. It would not apply to Medicare, Medicaid or self-funded health plans.

Insulin is used to keep people’s blood sugar at safe levels. Insulin varies by patient, as do costs depending on insurance coverage.

Minter called it “a landmark day for Kentuckians who live with diabetes.” The measure’s price cap will apply to about 30% of Kentucky's insulin-dependent residents, she said.

“It’s a great start to making sure that no one has to make the choice between having life-saving insulin or paying rent ... or having food,” Minter said.