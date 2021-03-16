Pennsylvania Capitol building reopening to the public

Pennsylvania's Capitol will reopen to the public this month for the first time since December, Gov. Tom Wolf's administration said Tuesday, albeit with social-distancing requirements, no events scheduled inside and a stepped-up police presence following the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The building will reopen March 22, the Department of General Services said.

Visitors must wear a mask and adhere to social distancing, while the Capitol Police will maintain increased patrols by officers and members of a special response team.

Still, no events will be scheduled inside the Capitol for the time being. Outdoor events on Capitol grounds must follow orders to help stop the spread of the virus, the department said.

The Capitol was closed to the public Dec. 10 amid new restrictions because of a post-Thanksgiving spike in cases.