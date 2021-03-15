2-way matchup is all Shohei: Ohtani hits 2 HRs off Lorenzen

Colorado Rockies right fielder Charlie Blackmon slides to field a fly ball hit by Los Angeles Dodgers' Justin Turner during the first inning of a spring training baseball game Monday, March 15, 2021, in Scottdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) AP

In the matchup of baseball’s most prominent two-way players, Shohei Ohtani had it all his way against Michael Lorenzen.

Ohtani hit two home runs off Lorenzen on Monday, earning plenty of praise from the Cincinnati Reds pitcher/outfielder.

“If I have to pick a favorite player, it’s him,” Lorenzen said.

Off to a sizzling spring start at the plate for the Los Angeles Angels, Ohtani lofted an opposite-field drive to left in the first inning. The next time up, Ohtani went way deeper to left-center.

“I think made up for the first one because it went about twice as far,” Lorenzen said. “Man, he’s impressive. I’ve always said he’s the real deal, I’ve always said it from Day One. I love what he’s doing.”

Ohtani is 9 for 16 with three homers. The 2018 AL Rookie of the Year has made two starts this spring — one strong, the other shaky — while showing excellent velocity.

Ohtani hit .286 with 18 homers in 2019 but didn’t pitch while recovering from Tommy John surgery. He struggled during the 2020 pandemic-shortened season, batting .190 as a designated hitter and making two brief appearances on the mound.

Lorenzen has pitched over 444 innings in the majors. He’s played more than 30 times in the outfield, including six starts in center, and is a career .235 hitter with seven home runs.

SEE YOU SOON

Rays shortstop Wander Franco, regarded as the top prospect in the majors, was reassigned to minor league camp. The 20-year-old hasn’t played above Class A in the regular season. He hit .294 with one homer and two RBIs while appearing in seven exhibition games for Tampa Bay this spring.

CARDINALS 4, NATIONALS 2

Washington ace Max Scherzer struck out seven over four scoreless innings, allowing two hits without a walk. Ryan Zimmerman, who sat out the 2020 season over COVID-19 concerns, hit his third home run this spring.

St. Louis starter John Gant pitched into the fifth inning, giving up two runs and four hits. Andrew Miller struck out two of the three batters he faced and Alex Reyes retired the side in order in the ninth. Nolan Arenado had two hits and drove in a run.

DODGERS 12, ROCKIES 5

World Series MVP Corey Seager hit his fifth home run of the spring. Los Angeles starter Dustin May pitched three innings, allowing two runs on two hits and two walks. Justin Turner hit an RBI triple and drew a bases-loaded walk.

José Mujica had a five-out start for Colorado, yielding four runs and five hits.

YANKEES 4, PHILLIES 2

Domingo Germán struck out six and scattered three hits over four scoreless innings in his bid for a spot in the New York rotation. Germán, coming off an 81-game suspension that began in 2019 for violating the Major League Baseball domestic violence policy, has yet to allow a run in three starts spanning nine innings, striking out 13.

Philadelphia starter Chase Anderson gave up two hits and two walks over three scoreless innings. Rhys Hoskins homered and Didi Gregorius and Roman Quinn both doubled.

ORIOLES 12, PIRATES 3

Baltimore starter Matt Harvey worked four innings, giving up two runs and five hits, striking out four. Austin Hays and Freddy Galvis hit back-to-back home runs.

Pittsburgh leadoff man Adam Frazier got two hits, making him 10 for 15. Ke’Bryan Hayes connected for his first homer — six of his 10 spring hits have gone for extra bases. Gregory Polanco tripled in his first at-bat since his son was born March 7. Starter Tyler Anderson struck out seven in four innings.

INDIANS 7, ATHLETICS 3

Cleveland starter Logan Allen worked four scoreless innings, allowing four hits and a walk while striking out three. Cal Quantrill gave up three hits and a pair of walks over two innings of relief.

Chris Bassitt pitched 3 2/3 innings, striking out five for Oakland. Adam Kolarek was tagged for four runs on three hits and a walk in the sixth.

ROYALS 6, GIANTS 1

Danny Duffy pitched four perfect innings for Kansas City, fanning four. Huner Dozier doubled twice, Salvador Pérez got two hits and drove in two runs and Bubba Starling homered.

San Francisco starter Anthony Banda struggled in the first inning, allowing two runs on five hits.

CUBS 4, WHITE SOX 4

Cubs starter Alec Mills gave up three runs on six hits and three walks in three innings. Shelby Miller worked two innings in relief, allowing a hit and striking out three. David Bote doubled twice.

Dylan Cease allowed one hit over three innings for the White Sox. Adam Eaton doubled and José Abreu singled and doubled. Eloy Jiménez drove in three runs with two hits.

REDS 7, ANGELS 3

Los Angeles starter Alex Cobb gave up one run and two hits in 3 2/3 innings. Reliever Félix Peña left with a right hamstring injury. Jo Adell homered for the Angels.

Jesse Winker and Mark Payton each hit a two-run double for Cincinnati.

PADRES 13, BREWERS 3 (8 INNINGS)

San Diego newcomer Blake Snell pitched three scoreless innings, giving up one hit. Brian O’Grady homered twice and C.J. Abrams hit a grand slam.

Milwaukee starter Brett Anderson went 2 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs and five hits.

DIAMONDBACKS 6, MARINERS 2

Arizona starter Taylor Widener struck out five and gave up two hits and a walk over 3 1/3 scoreless innings. Christian Walker homered.

Seattle starter Ljay Newsome gave up a run on two hits and a walk before exiting with two outs in the fourth inning.

RAYS 3, RED SOX 2

Kevin Kiermaier doubled twice and Randy Arozarena doubled for Tampa Bay.

Michael Chavis hit his fourth spring home run for Boston. Nick Pivetta worked four innings, allowing a run and four hits. Hirokazu Sawamura walked three, one with the bases loaded, in the fifth.

BLUE JAYS 4, TIGERS 0

Hyun Jin Ryu pitched two-hit ball for four innings, striking out four, for Toronto. Jonathan Davis led off the game with a home run against Matthew Boyd, who went four innings. Nomar Mazara had two singles for Detroit.

BRAVES 5, TWINS 1

Ronald Acuña Jr. hit his third home run. Atlanta starter Bryse Wilson scattered five hits over four scoreless innings. Carl Edwards Jr. and Tyler Matzek each worked a clean inning in relief and Chris Martin struck out two of the three batters he faced in the sixth.

J.A. Happ worked two innings in the start for the Twins, allowing a hit and walking two. Kyle Garlick hit his third homer.

MARLINS 6, ASTROS 5

Sixto Sánchez allowed two hits and a walk in 1 2/3 innings in the start for Miami. Jorge Alfaro doubled in two runs and Sandy Leon doubled, singled and drove in two runs.

Jose Urquidy pitched into the fourth inning for Houston, giving up two runs on three hits. Brandon Bielak gave up two runs on four hits, struck out two and picked Lewis Brinson off first base.