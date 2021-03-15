Michigan is poised to raise 1,000-fan limit at Comerica Park

Michigan appears poised to amend a 1,000-patron limit so more Detroit Tigers fans can attend home games on Opening Day and after.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's office said Monday that the state health department has had talks with the team “to find a safe path forward to expand capacity limits at the stadium. ... There’s nothing more exciting than fans rooting for the Tigers at a home game, and we look forward to making that happen very soon.”

A state order says outdoor entertainment and recreational facilities can have no more than 1,000 customers gathered. Critics, including Republican lawmakers, said that is too low since Comerica Park holds more than 41,000.