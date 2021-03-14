Residents face evictions after living for decades at park

Dozens of residents of a low-income trailer park in South Florida are being forced to leave the place they have lived for years after city officials made a deal to sell the land to developers.

Residents of the 15-acre lot owned by Florida City have until Wednesday to leave the trailer park, according to the Miami Herald.

City officials are working to close a $6.8 million sale with developers. As part of the deal, all trailers, campers, recreational vehicles and their occupants have to be gone, said Mayor Otis Wallace.

“The deal can’t close until the campsite is empty,” said Wallace, who’s been mayor of Florida City since 1984.

Because residents aren’t being told to leave because of their inability to pay rent, they aren’t likely to be helped by the federal moratorium on evictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which the Biden administration has extended until the end of the month.

Many of the 70 or so residents are elderly and have physical and mental health problems that make it difficult to work. Several residents said they were blindsided by the notice from the city that they needed to move.

Located in Miami-Dade County, Florida City is one of Florida's poorest municipalities. The trailer park has been homes to residents since the 1980s.

“We just can’t come up with the money to go somewhere else on such short notice,” said Yamil Soltura, 17, a high school student who lives at the park with his father. “If they gave us 90 days, at least we’d be able to work with that, and we could figure out what we’re going to do, work some overtime or something, I don’t know.”

The mayor said the city has been telling residents to make other living arrangements since 2019. The only reason the evictions haven’t happened sooner is because talks with the developers have been delayed during the COVID-19 pandemic, Wallace said.

“I’m very sympathetic to the campers, but as the mayor of Florida City, I’m sympathetic to the taxpayers, too,” Wallace said.