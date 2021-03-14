Texas health department reports virus increase of 4,638

The number of newly confirmed or suspected coronavirus cases in Texas rose by 4,638 on Saturday, down from a one-day increase of 6,078 reported Friday, according to the state health department.

The department reported a total of more than 2.7 million total cases since the pandemic began and 45,474 deaths due to COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, 156 more than Friday.

That state's death toll is the third highest in the country, trailing California's and New York's, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The seven-day rolling averages of both new cases and deaths in Texas have declined during the past two weeks, according to the Johns Hopkins data. The average number of new cases dropped from 7,964 daily on Feb. 25 to 4,648 on March 11 while the average number of deaths fell from 220.6 to 168.9 per day during the same time period.

The health department reported that more than 7.9 million Texans have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine.