Beer delivery, curbside alcohol pickup bills pass SC House

The South Carolina House on Thursday gave key approval to a pair of bills that make it easier to have beer and wine delivered to homes and to pick up alcoholic drinks with curbside service.

Both proposals were pushed after the COVID-19 pandemic changed the ways people go out to eat and shop.

One bill passed on a 84-27 vote allows beer and wine to be delivered to homes on the same day they are ordered. The delivery driver would need to check and scan the buyer's identification to confirm they are over age 21 and make sure they are not intoxicated.

The bill prohibits delivery to college dorms and requires the delivery driver to be over age 21 as well.

The second bill passed 99-14 allows restaurants to include alcohol when delivering meals as part of curbside pickup. The proposal would make permanent an emergency change to rules that Gov. Henry McMaster made when the COVID-19 pandemic started.

After one more routine, procedural vote the bills will be sent to the Senate.