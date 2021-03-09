Older Wichita students can return full time this month

Middle and high school school students in the largest school district in Kansas will be able to return in-person five days a week after spring break as more staff members are vaccinated and coronavirus numbers improve.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the Board of Education in the Wichita district, which has about 47,000 students, vote 6-0 Monday to make the change. It will take effect starting March 29, although the district will continue to offer a virtual learning option.

Elementary students already had been in-person five days a week. But older students are attending classes in a hybrid mode in which they learn at home part of the time and and in-person the rest of the time.

School data on COVID cases and quarantines have been improving. As of Friday, the district reported 307 employees were in active quarantines, down from 622 as of Jan. 8. The district has administered 4,590 first doses of a vaccine to school staff as of Sunday.

Meanwhile, the community has begun vaccinating more essential workers. About 30,000 workers in the aviation supply chain, 3,500 public safety officials, 1,700 licensed childcare providers and 1,100 meatpacking workers may begin scheduling appointments through the county’s website on Tuesday, Sedgwick County Manager Tom Stolz said.