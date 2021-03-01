NC Republicans seek veto override of school reopening bill

Republicans at the North Carolina General Assembly say they're ready to attempt to override Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's veto of legislation that would demand K-12 districts offer in-person learning to all students in about two weeks.

Senate leader Phil Berger said his chamber is prepared to hold an override vote Monday evening. An override would have to be successful in both chambers for the measure to become law.

GOP lawmakers say the bill is needed because students have been falling behind in academics since schools shifted to virtual classes due to COVID-19 last year. Returning to class would be optional for students.

Cooper says he wants children back in classrooms, and that by mid-March districts representing over 95% of students will be offering some in-person instruction. He said he vetoed the measure on Friday because in part it threatens public health, particularly on how it treats middle- and high school students.

While GOP majorities in the Senate and House aren't veto-proof, enough Democrats voted for the legislation last month so an override would happen if margins of support remained intact. Cooper has been able to rein in wayward Democrats during override votes over the past two years.