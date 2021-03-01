Editorial Roundup: Texas

Houston Chronicle. Feb. 25, 2021.

Editorial: Texans died. Enough excuses. Lawmakers must get answers on power outages

The completely preventable, man-made tragedy of last week’s power failure that has now claimed dozens of Texas lives — young and old, but mostly lower-income people who couldn’t afford to escape to Cancun — was a colossal failure of Texas government, including the people who lead it and the people who make the laws. They had one job above all others: to ensure basic services that sustain our civilization, our economy and life itself.

This morning, committees in both houses of the Texas Legislature will hear testimony about what went wrong, and how Texas failed so catastrophically to keep the lights, heat and water on for millions of residents as freezing temperatures turned deadly.

It was an unusually severe winter storm for Texas, but Mother Nature was not the author of last week’s misery. Nor, despite Gov. Greg Abbott’s best attempts to imply otherwise, was it the sole fault of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, the nonprofit manager of Texas’ power grid. And it wasn’t wind and solar, no matter how many times state officials cite renewable energy as a convenient scapegoat.

Remember Texas leaders’ gross neglect of duty when you when you think of Cristian Pavon Paneda, the 11-year-old Conroe boy who authorities suspect froze to death in his sleep, despite his mother piling blankets on top of him in a desperate bid to protect him with no power in their mobile home. Or Carrol Anderson, the Crosby man who died in his truck when the power outage shut off the oxygen machine in the house, and he went outside to use the only tank he had left to help him breathe. Or Loan Le, 51, the Sugar Land women who died along with three grandchildren — Olivia, 11, Edison, 8, and Colette Nguyen, 5 — in a house fire that may have been started by the flame they lit in the fireplace to keep warm.

In each case, and scores more, the thing they lacked was electricity. In a state famous for its abundance of energy, and energy know-how, the fact that this precious resource could suddenly vanish from people’s homes and businesses across hundreds of miles is a deep shame — and an indictment of a system of governance that prizes cheap over safe, deregulation over reliability, industry profits over life.

Texas lawmakers who created this system, the Public Utility Commission that oversees it, and the governor who appoints the commission’s board, cannot undo the death, the suffering or the billions in damage.

All they can do is answer for it — and take the strongest steps possible to make sure it never happens again. That should be a given. But in Texas, where our leaders failed to act after previous failures in 1989 and again in 2011, we have learned not to trust.

Unless we Texans demand accountability from our elected leaders, stay engaged until it happens, and track progress this legislative session on reforms, nothing will change. Inertia and the influence of industry lobbyists are powerful. But your calls and emails to lawmakers, your sharing of news coverage, your posts on social media — and yes, the threat of losing your vote — are more powerful still.

Desperately needed scrutiny begins this morning in Austin at 9 a.m. In the House, meeting in the largest committee room available, members of the committees on energy resources and state affairs will hold a joint meeting. In the Senate, the business and commerce committee meets.

Among the witnesses invited to testify: representatives from power companies, grid operators, and the retail delivery companies such as CenterPoint Energy in the Houston region and Oncor in North Texas, leaders of ERCOT and PUC commissioners appointed by Abbott.

We urge lawmakers to focus on three priorities.

Scrutinize but don’t scapegoat

Yes, we must know what mistakes ERCOT made in the days before it assured Texans it was prepared for the highly anticipated polar vortex. What about the days that followed as ice knocked offline one source of power after another? Its leaders, and its board members — five of whom announced resignations Tuesday amid withering criticism from Abbott — must be held accountable.A decade ago, the Sunset Advisory Commission recommended enhanced state oversight of ERCOT and reforms to make its board more independent of energy firms that contribute to the grid it manages. Lawmakers who failed to make those changes have another chance.

Yet, it’s still unclear how significantly ERCOT, the grid’s traffic cop, contributed to the crisis. Texans need to know: how much authority did ERCOT truly have to ensure reliability and how much is the little-known entity being used as a scapegoat by Abbott and others?

Modernize the grid

Lacking winterization seems to have been at the root of generators’ failure to produce the power needed during the winter storm. We’re glad to see Abbott call for long-overdue state requirements to insulate and protect facilities, pipelines, wind turbines and other critical infrastructure. Lawmakers cannot let the previous sticking point — who will pay for the required upgrades? — hinder their passage. Other, much colder, states have found a way. Texas must as well.

Eyes on the big picture.

Lawmakers can’t afford to get so mired in the details that they forget to ask the big questions.

Texas credits a low cost of living and low-regulatory climate for luring thousands of jobs in the past two decades. But we need some bold politician to ask: has deregulation in fact lowered Texas energy costs? There’s evidence to suggest it hasn’t. But if so, are the savings worth the trade-offs we just lived through?

We say no. Texas must find a way to ensure affordability without sacrificing reliability. Any added cost to consumers, most likely slight, could never come close the toll we just paid.

Lawmakers, ask questions. Demand answers. And then require of yourselves what your predecessors refused to deliver: a solution.

___

Dallas Morning News. Feb. 27, 2021.

Editorial: Plagues, hail, and darkness. Are we living through a modern Exodus? Where’s Moses when you need him?

Holy Moses, what a season we’re having! It seems that we’re living through events of biblical proportions, some of them straight out of the pages of Exodus.

In case you’re not familiar with the early chapters of Israel’s history, the book of Exodus tells about a time when that ethnic group was brutally oppressed and enslaved in Egypt. God sent a bumbling, self-conscious deliverer named Moses who demanded that Pharaoh set the Israelites free. Time and again, Pharaoh refused, and after each refusal God sent a plague. Ten of them.

There was hail (Exodus 9:22-26) such as North Texas got Thursday night. Parts of Collin County saw hailstones as large as a quarter. Granted, the storm in Egypt was probably worse than the storm in Prosper, but tell that to someone filing an auto insurance claim today.

There was darkness (Exodus 10:21-23) reminiscent of last week when the lights went out for millions of Texans. Although in the Exodus telling, “all the children of Israel had light in their dwellings,” which makes us wonder: Has anyone checked if Dallas-area synagogues lost power last week?

There was polluted water (Exodus 7:19-21). In Exodus, the Nile River and the irrigation systems it fed all turned to blood. Lucky for us, the problem here wasn’t blood but bacteria which was set loose in city water systems when pipes burst and pressure failed.

There were plagues related to livestock (Exodus 9:6). In Egypt, that meant camels, cattle and sheep. In North Texas it means chickens. Sanderson Farms Inc., the nation’s third-largest poultry producer, lost 545,000 baby chicks at Texas hatcheries because of last week’s storm.

And there were plagues related to wild creatures (Exodus 8:6,24). Apparently, the North Texas stand-in for frogs and flies are rats, which seem to be enjoying a resurgence during the pandemic.

There were boils (Exodus 9:8-11). OK, this one’s a stretch, but who among us hasn’t noticed pimples and splotchy skin after outages forced us to go without a shower last week?

And then, of course, there’s the plague we’ve lived with for the past year. While COVID-19 was not one of the judgments sent to ancient Egypt, the current global pandemic has brought on apocalyptic comparisons from sources as austere as The Journal of Religion and Health.

All this has us a little apprehensive, half expecting to see a news story next week about swarms of locusts or waters parting at the Red River. In fact, we won’t really be comfortable until after Passover. Chag sameach!

___

Amarillo Globe-News. Feb. 25, 2021.

Editorial: Storm’s ag impact will require patience, support

Some early assessments of the damage wrought by last week’s winter storm on the state’s agricultural sector are coming into view with reports of staggering crop losses in some areas and total production shutdowns in others that are expected to have varying impacts on the supply chain for months to come.

This should come as no surprise. Two storms within a few days of each other kept temperatures well below freezing while spreading snow, ice and dangerous wind chills across the state in an extensive weather event that touched all 254 Texas counties to some degree.

It will be some time before a final tally is reached. The human impact was immense with dozens killed as a result of the storm while an estimated 4 million were left without power and another 15 million experienced water supply issues. A Texas Tribune story this week indicated it could be the costliest disaster in state history, which would mean more than the $125 billion in damage following Hurricane Harvey in 2017.

“All 254 counties will have been impacted in some way by the freeze,” Lee Loftis, director of government affairs for the Independent Insurance Agents of Texas, told the Tribune. “That is just unheard of.”

It marks the second time in a year consumers could be dealing with product shortages, following the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic last spring that sparked panic buying which took a toll on the shelves of local grocers. As was the case then, we urge consumers to be patient as these supply kinks are worked out and to continue supporting the vital work of producers throughout Texas.

The dairy industry that is an important part of the Panhandle’s agricultural economy did not escape the storm’s wrath as natural gas supply disruptions took dairies offline, meaning they will need time to ramp back up. According to industry experts, Panhandle dairies account for 80% of the state’s milk supply. The short-term result could be shortages of milk and other products such as cream cheese and ice cream in local grocery stores.

“Tomorrow, or in two days or whatever the schedule is, a truck will come and then it’ll empty again and it’ll be like that for some time until we get production met back up,” Darren Turley, executive director of the Texas Association of Dairymen, told the Tribune. “The industry itself will feel it for some time.”

Fortunately, the state’s beef and cattle production is expecting to experience only short-term storm impact. Producers say there were livestock lost as a result of the storm, but there is enough supply in place to account for the losses.

Downstate, the picture is gloomy. The Rio Grande Valley citrus crops were ravaged by the cold temperatures with grapefruit and Valencia oranges bearing the brunt of damage, according to the Tribune’s report. More than half the region’s grapefruit are reportedly lost, and Valencia oranges are essentially a total loss. The impacts, industry experts say, will last well into next year.

“As a grower, I would appeal to consumers to stick with us and, when we do get back on the shelf, please support us,” Dale Murden, president of the Texas Citrus Mutual based in Hidalgo County, told the Tribune.

We agree with this sentiment that should help remind Texans of the sizable economic impact represented by the state’s agricultural producers.

