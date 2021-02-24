Tuesday Sports in Brief

GOLF

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say golf star Tiger Woods was seriously injured when his SUV crashed into a median and rolled over several times on a steep road in suburban Los Angeles.

Harbor-UCLA Medical Center’s chief medical officer says Woods shattered tibia and fibula bones on his right leg in multiple locations, with additional injuries in the ankle and foot.

A statement on his Twitter account says he was awake, responsive and recovering.

Authorities had to extricate Woods through the front windshield. They say he’s fortunate to be alive. Authorities say there wasn’t evidence Woods was impaired. The crash happened on a sweeping, downhill stretch of road.

NBA

NEW YORK (AP) — New Orleans forward Zion Williamson can be called an NBA All-Star, and only three others in the game’s 70-year history have gotten there at a younger age.

The 20-year-old Williamson is one of four first-time All-Stars, revealed Tuesday night when the league announced the reserves for the March 7 game in Atlanta. He joins fellow All-Star rookies: Boston’s Jaylen Brown, New York’s Julius Randle and Chicago’s Zach LaVine.

Phoenix’s Chris Paul is an All-Star for the 11th time, and Brooklyn’s James Harden is one for the ninth consecutive year. The rest of the reserves include Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons, Boston’s Jayson Tatum and Orlando’s Nikola Vucevic from the Eastern Conference, along with the Los Angeles Lakers’ Anthony Davis, the Los Angeles Clippers’ Paul George, Utah teammates Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, and Portland’s Damian Lillard from the Western Conference.

Team captains LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets will draft their teams next week.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

IRVING, Texas (AP) — The Big 12 has scheduled a dozen makeup games next week in the break the conference had left open for such games before the start of postseason tournament play.

No. 2 Baylor, No. 7 Oklahoma, No. 10 West Virginia, No. 14 Texas and No. 18 Texas Tech all will play three games next week. The Big 12 tournament will be played March 11-14 in Kansas City.

INTERNATIONAL BASKETBALL

BARCELONA (AP) — Pau Gasol is going home, announcing Tuesday that he will sign to play with FC Barcelona again and rejoin the franchise with which he started his professional basketball career more than 20 years ago.

Gasol is a six-time NBA All-Star, winning a pair of championships with the Los Angeles Lakers. The 40-year-old who was born in Barcelona last appeared in the NBA on March 10, 2019, for Milwaukee.

HORSE RACING

ALBANY, Calif. (AP) — A 3-year-old filly died Tuesday during training at Golden Gate Fields, making it the fifth thoroughbred fatality at the Northern California racetrack this year.

Okoye’s death was listed as an accident on the California Horse Racing Board’s website. She was trained by Isidro Tamayo and finished fourth in her most recent race on Feb. 5. She was winless in five career starts and had earnings of $16,080.

A 4-year-old gelding and a 5-year-old mare died in training incidents last weekend at the track.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Three prominent Kentucky horse farms challenged a rule Tuesday aimed at limiting the number of mares that a thoroughbred stallion breeds each year, calling it an anti-competitive restriction that threatens to disrupt the breeding industry.

The farms filed a federal lawsuit in Kentucky to contest the “stallion cap” adopted by The Jockey Club in the spring of 2020. The rule will effectively restrict thoroughbred stallions from breeding with more than 140 mares each year, the suit said.

The Jockey Club responded Tuesday that it stands by the rule, saying it’s meant to protect the long-term health of the thoroughbred breed.

COURTS

The Biden administration has withdrawn government support for a federal lawsuit in Connecticut that seeks to reverse a state policy allowing the participation of transgender athletes in girl’s high school sports.

The lawsuit was filed a year ago by several cisgender runners who argue they have been deprived of wins, state titles and athletic opportunities by being forced to compete against two transgender sprinters.

The Education and Justice Department’s moves comes just days before a Friday hearing on a motion to dismiss that lawsuit.

OBITUARY

BOLOGNA, Italy (AP) — Fausto Gresini, a former motorcycling world champion and team owner, died Tuesday from complications linked to the coronavirus. He was 60.

Gresini Racing said he died in the hospital in Bologna, exactly a month after his 60th birthday.

Gresini won two world titles in the 125cc class, in 1985 and 1987. He retired as a rider in 1994 and founded his team three years later.