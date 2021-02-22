News

Kentucky Senate votes to make to-go alcohol sales permanent

By BRUCE SCHREINER Associated Press

FRANKFORT, Ky.

Kentucky lawmakers advanced legislation Monday allowing to-go alcohol sales to become a permanent fixture for restaurants as a pick-me-up to help offset coronavirus-related losses.

The Senate passed the measure on a 28-7 vote, sending it to the House. The proposal would allow restaurants and bars to sell alcohol, including cocktails, in sealed containers for delivery and to-go orders as part of a meal purchase.

Early in the pandemic, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear issued an executive order allowing alcohol to-go sales to help cushion the financial blow from coronavirus-related restrictions.

The measure that cleared the Senate would make that accommodation permanent. Senate Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer called it a “lifeline” for restaurants hit hard by the pandemic.

“We’re not giving them any stimulus money," Thayer said. "We’re not passing a bailout for them. We’re just allowing them to have free enterprise.”

Under the bill, to-go alcohol sales would be limited to amounts that “a reasonable person” would purchase with a meal. It would not allow such sales in “bulk quantities” and would prohibit deliveries to people under age 21 or to areas of Kentucky where alcohol sales are prohibited.

