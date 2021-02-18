Man United, Spurs win big in relocated Europa League games

Roma's Borja Mayoral runs with the ball during the Europa League round of 32, first leg, soccer match between SC Braga and AS Roma at the Municipal stadium in Braga, Portugal, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Luis Vieira) AP

Bruno Fernandes scored twice as Manchester United took a big step toward the last 16 of the Europa League with a 4-0 “away” win over Spanish team Real Sociedad in Italy on Thursday.

The first leg of was played in Turin due to coronavirus-related travel restrictions on visitors from Britain to Spain during the pandemic.

Fernandes had Sociedad’s defense to thank for his first goal in the 27th, when two defenders collided with their own goalkeeper, leaving him free to score into an empty net. He then finished off a quick counterattack to make it 2-0 in the 57th. Fernandes let Marcus Rashford’s pass go behind him to Daniel James, then received the ball back and fired inside the right post.

Rashford added the third in the 64th and James completed the scoring in the last minute.

Gareth Bale scored one and set up another as Tottenham defeated Austrian team Wolfsberg 4-1 in Budapest, Hungary. That game was also moved due to coronavirus-related travel restrictions for British visitors.

Bayer Leverkusen fought back from three goals down against Young Boys before Jordan Siebatcheu scored in the 89th to give the Swiss team a 4-3 win.

Milan Pavkov scored in injury time for Red Star Belgrade to draw 2-2 against visiting AC Milan.

Also, Dynamo Kyiv drew 1-1 with Club Brugge, Leicester drew 0-0 at Slavia Prague, Roma won 2-0 at Sporting Braga, Dinamo Zagreb beat Russian team Krasnodar 3-2 away, and Olympiakos earned a 4-2 win at home over PSV Eindhoven.

Arsenal, Napoli and Ajax were among the teams in action later.

