$10 billion in unemployment claims have been paid out in NC

The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

State and federal unemployment benefit payments that have been paid out during the coronavirus pandemic have exceeded $10 billion, according to the N.C. Division of Employment Security.

The Winston-Salem Journal reported Tuesday that most of that money was paid out months ago.

For instance, more than $8 billion was paid out between late March and the end of September. Since October, unemployment benefits have totaled slightly less than $2 billion.

Overall, there have been 3.36 million initial unemployment claims during the pandemic. But unemployment claims are continuing to drop in the state.

State officials reported that there were a combined 12,043 initial claims filed from Friday through Monday.

