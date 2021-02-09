Audit shows backlog of unread emails at unemployment office

Kentucky's unemployment insurance office had a massive backlog of unread emails as it struggled to process jobless claims in the pandemic-battered economy, an audit said Tuesday.

More than 400,000 emails archived by the beleaguered office were unread as of last Nov. 9, state Auditor Mike Harmon said in releasing the audit. Those emails from claimants could reveal problems needing to be resolved as well as questions from unemployed Kentuckians, he said.

“It breaks my heart to think of those Kentuckians included in the 400,000 unopened emails who so desperately wanted their voices heard," the Republican auditor said.

The review revealed a “systemic failure of leadership on all levels” in the state's response to record-setting waves of claims for jobless assistance caused by the coronavirus, Harmon said.

Tens of thousands of Kentuckians faced long delays in getting jobless claims processed.

Many of the audit's findings revolved around one common issue: "the decision to remove controls that provided better oversight on verification and payment of UI benefits,” Harmon said.

Gov. Andy Beshear's administration did not immediately respond to the findings. The Democratic governor has noted the state’s unemployment system endured years of budget cuts before he became governor. Beshear has proposed increased funding for the unemployment insurance system.