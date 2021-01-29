AP source: Indians, OF Rosario agree on free agent contract

FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2020, file photo, Minnesota Twins left fielder Eddie Rosario slides to make a catch of a ball hit by Kansas City Royals' Hunter Dozier during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Minneapolis. The Indians have agreed with free agent outfielder Rosario on a contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told the Associated Press on Friday night, Jan. 29, 2021. Rosario's deal is pending the completion of a physical, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the medical tests aren't finished. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn, File) AP

The Indians have agreed with free agent outfielder Eddie Rosario on a contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told the Associated Press on Friday night.

The Indians know the 29-year-old Rosario well as he's spent the past six seasons with the AL Central rival Minnesota Twins. Rosario's deal is pending the completion of a physical, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the medical tests aren't finished.

Rosario would be a huge addition for Cleveland's outfield, which has been an issue for the past two seasons as the team has used a platoon of players.

Rosario had his best season in 2019, when he reached career-highs with 32 homers and 109 RBIs in 137 games. During the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season, Rosario batted .257 with 13 homers and drove in 42 runs in 57 games.

A left-handed hitter, Rosario has a career .277 average with 119 homers and 388 RBIs.

The agreement with Rosario came a few hours after the Indians officially signed second baseman César Hernández to a $5 million contract for 2021. Hernández is coming back for a second season with the Indians, who signed him as a free agent late in 2019 after he spent seven seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Hernández's deal includes a $6 million club option in 2022 with no buyout.