The Latest: Kentucky men’s hoops vs. No. 5 Texas canceled

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

Kentucky says its men's basketball game against No. 5 Texas has been canceled and all team activities have been paused for 48 hours.

The school said Friday it took those steps because of a combination of positive COVID-19 tests, contact tracing and quarantining. The decision is consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 requirements.

The Wildcats have had two previous games this season postponed but the home matchup with Texas is their first outright cancellation.

The Oman Open scheduled for March 4-7 on the European Tour has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It is the first event of the 2021 golf season lost to the pandemic.

The tour says the decision was made “following an announcement by the Omani government that all gatherings, international functions and sporting events are to be stopped in the country with immediate effect.”

The tour says organizers are looking into the possibility of rescheduling the tournament but “there are no definitive plans at this stage.”