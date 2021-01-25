Proposal would extend California eviction rule through June

California would extend eviction protections through the end of June while using federal money to pay off up to 80% of most tenants' unpaid rent, according to a proposal being negotiated between Gov. Gavin Newsom and the state's top two legislative leaders.

The proposal, which must be approved by the state Legislature, would extend a state law scheduled to expire on Monday that prevents landlords from evicting tenants who could not pay their rent between March and August because of the coronavirus pandemic. To be eligible, tenants must pay at least 25% of their rent due between Sept. 1 and Jan. 31.

The proposal would also use $2.6 billion Congress approved for California as part of the most recent coronavirus aid package to pay landlords up to 80% of tenants' unpaid rent — but only if landlords forgive the remaining 20%. If landlords refused, the state would pay 25% of unpaid rent to ensure those tenants could not be evicted through the end of June.

Details were outlined in a “fact sheet" sent to lawmakers. The proposal is being negotiated between Newsom, Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon and Senate President Pro Tempore Toni Atkins and could change. Representatives from all three offices declined to comment on Monday, with a spokesman for Newsom saying they hoped to have more information soon.