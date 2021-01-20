NC, local gov’t offices in Raleigh closed on US inauguration

Government offices are being shuttered in North Carolina's capital as precautions against potential mayhem as Joe Biden takes his presidential oath in Washington.

Municipal offices in downtown Raleigh will be closed to the public on Wednesday. Some state government and Wake County offices downtown — including the Wake courthouse — were already closed Tuesday and will remain so Wednesday. Many court transactions were moved to alternate locations.

State Public Safety Secretary Erik Hooks said some state agencies opted to follow his recommendations and keep non-essential and non-law enforcement personnel at home. Many are already working remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

An increased police presence is also likely around the old Capitol and other high-profile state buildings Wednesday.

Gov. Roy Cooper last week mobilized 350 National Guard members for duty in North Carolina and another 300 for Washington to address security concerns following the Jan. 6 mob attack at the U.S. Capitol.