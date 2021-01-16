Police department workers test positive after vaccine event

Six workers at a North Carolina police department have tested positive for COVID-19 days after a vaccination event, according to local officials.

Haywood County officials said Friday that six people in the Waynesville Police Department received positive test results two days after several police department workers received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The health department didn’t say whether those who participated in the clinic were among those who tested positive.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports that officials say the police department has taken the necessary steps to identify those affected and exposed.