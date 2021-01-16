Sumter School District: Virtual learning through Feb. 1

Students in one South Carolina county will continue virtual instruction through Feb. 1.

The Sumter School District said Friday that increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases prompted the decision, WIS-TV reported.

“While no decision is easy, this is one that was not taken lightly and was made in conjunction with feedback from medical professionals, district leadership, and our principals and teachers,” district officials said.

Sumter School District said it will continue to monitor COVID-19 data and staff availability as the district approaches Feb. 1 to see if any changes are warranted.