Alabama mayor hospitalized with coronavirus infection

The Associated Press

NORTHPORT, Ala.

The mayor of an Alabama city said he was hospitalized over the weekend after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon said in a Facebook post that he was admitted to the hospital Sunday night, hours after learning he was infected with the coronavirus, The Tuscaloosa News reported.

“My breathing is good," the 67-year-old mayor wrote. “My main problem is that I developed blood clots.”

He said he was scheduled to undergo tests and an ultrasound Monday.

The mayor's wife, Key Herndon, was hospitalized with COVID-19 earlier this month. He announced Friday that she had come home.

Northport is a city of about 25,000 just outside Tuscaloosa. Herndon’s election in October marked his return to the office he previously held from 2008 to 2016.

