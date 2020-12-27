Outgoing Texas House speaker tests positive for coronavirus

Dennis Bonnen, the outgoing speaker of the Texas House of Representatives, said Sunday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 following his wife becoming sick last week.

Bonnen wrote on his Facebook page that he was diagnosed with the disease caused by the novel coronavirus with weekend. The Republican said his symptoms have so far been mild and that his family is quarantined.

Bonnen said his family celebrated Christmas alone out of concern with spreading the virus and that it's unclear how they were initially exposed. Bonnen's positive test comes as coronavirus hospitalizations are hovering near their summer peak in Texas, even amid holiday gatherings and travel that health officials have warned are likely to further spread the virus. “This disease is no joke in its unpredictability and severity, so please continue to keep your guard up and your loved ones protected," Bonnen wrote.